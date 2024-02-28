Amid Himachal crisis, Navjot Singh Sidhu slams 6 Congress MLAs; urges for ‘purge’ in party

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the six party lawmakers who voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, causing political turmoil in the hill state. Calling for an “assessment of assets and liabilities” of the party, the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief said that the defeat of senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections is not just his loss but a larger one. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

“The Himachal fiasco calls for an assessment of assets and liabilities for The Grand Old Party ??? …. “Masqueraders” on plum posts covertly dancing to the tunes of agencies like CBI, ED and IT have spelt dooms day for us many a times!,” Sidhu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the Congress leader, it is essential to purge the party of those who “prioritize personal gain over the collective good” as their actions “inflict profound wounds on the party’s existence”.

“…The wounds might heal but the mental scars will remain…Their gain is the congress worker’s biggest pain…Loyalty is not everything but the only thing,” he added.

Even though the Congress holds 40 seats in the 68-member assembly in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is facing a crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the BJP. Currently, the BJP holds 25 seats, while the remaining three seats are held by independents.

The surprising defeat of Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls has prompted the BJP to challenge Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu-led government and demand a show of strength in the House.

Meanwhile, Sukhu has refuted all reports of him resigning from the post, asserting that he will prove a majority in the House.

“Neither anyone asked for my resignation nor have I presented my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win,” the Himachal CM said.

He added, “I am not someone who will get scared and I can say this with guarantee that the Congress is going to win…The BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. The Congress is united.”