Vikramaditya Singh my brother, no question of accepting his resignation: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday claimed to have tided over the imminent threat to the government through some rebel MLAs and said the BJP's conspiracy to topple the government failed. Sukhu said there is no question of accepting the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh minister -- son of late Virbhadra Singh. Sukhu said Vikramaditya Singh is like his younger brother and all his grievances will be addressed. (Political crisis in Himachal Pradesh: Follow LIVE updates) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said there is no question of accepting Vikramaditya Singh's resignation.

Himachal Pradesh crisis: Here's what happened in the last 24 hours

1. Six congress MLAs crossvoted in the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday. They stayed at a hotel in Haryana on Tuesday and returned to Shimla on Wednesday to attend the budget session.

2. The crossvoting threw a challenge to the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh as the rebellion by the party MLAs meant the party lost its majority in the Assembly.

3. Adding to the woes, Vikramaditya Singh resigned from Sukhu's cabinet on Wednesday and cited the disrespect shown to his late father by the government as the reason.

4. Vikramaditya Singh said Congress won the 2022 election in his father's name but could not find land for installing Virbhadra Singh's statue.

5. The assembly sitting opened to chaos after the Speaker suspended 15 MLAs for allegedly disturbing the proceedings. They refused to leave the house and were forcibly moved out of the Assembly.

6. Speculations were rife that Sukhu tendered his resignation which Sukhu dismissed and said neither has e resigned nor been asked to resign.

7. The Congress sent Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar and Bhupinder Hooda to Shimla as observers. They will speak to all party MLAs and submit a report to president Mallikarjun Kharge.

8. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party will not hesitate to take some difficult decisions if the need arises because the institution is above individuals. The cross-voting is unfortunate and the party is not looking away from it, Jairam Ramesh said.

9. The hearing to disqualify the six MLAs who cross-voted leading to the defeat of Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha election is going on.