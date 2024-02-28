Himachal crisis: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claims Congress government is 'safe'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the ruling government in the state is “safe”. Sukhu's comment came shortly after he held a meeting with the Congress observers in Shimla. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (PTI)

The three observers included Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, and Bhupinder Hooda who will submit their report in two parts - the accountability behind the cross-voting, and the future course of action for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

“Discussion was held regarding elections…We decided on the future course of action. Our government is safe,” Sukhu told the media post the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu refuted all the reports of his resignation asserting that he will prove a majority in the House and run the government for five years. “Neither anyone asked for my resignation nor have I presented my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win,” the Himachal CM said.

He added, “I am not someone who will get scared and I can say this with guarantee that the Congress is going to win…The BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. The Congress is united.”

The political crisis for the Congress government in the hilly state began on Tuesday, shortly after six of its MLAs cross-voted which resulted in the BJP winning the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, despite the Congress being in the majority. Adding to the crisis, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh also announced his resignation from the state cabinet.

The surprising win of the saffron party prompted it to challenge Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu-led government and demand a show of strength in the House.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has reserved an order on a Congress petition seeking the disqualification of six party MLAs who cross-voted.