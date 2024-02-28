DK Shivakumar asked to rescue Himachal govt, BJP claims Congress MLAs in touch

Shimla: The Congress has asked Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, renowned as the party's main trouble-shooter, to help it tide over the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh. A day after the Congress embarrassingly lost the Himachal Pradesh's lone Rajya Sabha seat despite having a comfortable majority in the state assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party today claimed that several MLAs of the ruling party are in touch and that it will soon form a government in the hill state.

Shimla: Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur with BJP MLAs during a visit to Raj Bhavan to meet state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.(PTI)