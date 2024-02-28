Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh announces resignation amid political crisis

Himachal Pradesh’s public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced his resignation from the state cabinet. The development comes at the time of an ongoing political crisis in the state. (ANI file photo)

The development comes at the time of an ongoing political crisis in the state.

Vikramaditya, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, said the government was formed with everyone’s contribution but the MLAs were overlooked, and attempts were made to stifle their voices.

“The (state) government failed to find even a small piece of land on Mall Road to install the statue of a person (Virbhadra Singh) who was the CM of Himachal Pradesh six times, because of whom this government was formed,” he said while addressing media persons.

He emphasised the role played by the youth in bringing Congress to power but questioned whether their demands were adequately met.

Asserting his stance, Singh affirmed his commitment to the party while relinquishing his ministerial duties.

He urged senior party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to address the concerns raised by the MLAs.

“I have spoken with the high command, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, (party) national president about what all has happened in the last two days. The call has to be taken by the high command,” Singh added.

Singh highlighted concerns over economic mismanagement and neglect of MLAs within the government over the past year.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, is said to have briefed the party high command on the ground situation, party leaders aware of the developments said.

Some changes in the state government are under discussion, a senior party leader said.