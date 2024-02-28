15 BJP MLAs suspended from Himachal Pradesh assembly amid political turmoil

Shimla: As many as 15 BJP MLAs including the oppostion leader Jairam Thakur were suspended during the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Wednesday, a day after six of the ruling Congress’ lawmakers cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, leading to a tie and the eventual victory of the latter by a dramatic lottery. Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jairam Thakur with BJP MLAs during a visit to Raj Bhavan to meet state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, in Shimla, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The suspension came after the MLAs, disregarding the Speaker’s directives, persisted in raising slogans and protesting during the proceedings of the assembly.

Despite repeated instructions from Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adhere to the rules and leave the House, the BJP MLAs continued protesting, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until 12 noon. However, the chaos escalated as the suspended MLAs then scattered papers and shouting slogans inside the house.

The Speaker’s efforts to restore order were not successful with the BJP lawmakers targeting both the Speaker and the government. The scenes of disorderliness underscored the heightened tensions within the assembly during the session.

The suspension of the BJP MLAs marks a significant development in the ongoing political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, triggered by the unexpected results of the Rajya Sabha poll a day before.

The Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha from the state, Abhishek Singhvi, received 34 votes after six Congress lawmakers and three independents previously backing the government supported BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan, who also received 34 votes. The tie was then resolved by a draw-of-lots, which favoured Mahajan.

But the loss also meant that the Congress was unable to cross the simple majority mark of 35 in the 68-member House, fuelling speculation that the Sukhvinder Sukhu government had been reduced to a minority, and sparking calls for the chief minister’s resignation.