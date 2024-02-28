Himachal Rajya Sabha polls: How Sukhu government failed to keep its flock together

Over 14 months after it assumed power in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress failed to keep its flock together, casting aspersions on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s political acumen. Harsh Mahajan celebrates after being elected as Rajya Sabha member at the assembly in Shimla on Tuesday (PTI)

Sukhu, a four-time legislator from Naduan, had a strong organisational background and remained the state Congress chief for six years, from 2013 to 2019. Sukhu was appointed president of the Youth Congress for ten years from 1998 to 2008 and before that, he served Congress student organisation National Student Union of India and remained the state head of the organisation for seven years, from 1989 to 1995.

“Despite a comfortable majority in the assembly, defeat of Congress candidate due to cross voting by six MLAs is a clear and loud message for the top brass that weak and arrogant leadership can ruin party’s prospects. It is an eye opener as it may further cause damage to the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Ramesh K Chauhan , head of political science department at the Himachal Pradesh University.

The leadership, it seems, ignored the signs of brewing discontent, he added.

“Internal bickering, lack of coordination between the party leadership and government, ignoring senior leaders and MLAs for ministerial positions and ineffective governance are some of the most common issues causing the discontent,” he further added.

Sukhu stood against stalwart late Virbhadra Singh’s might. But soon after taking over reins, differences grew deep with late Virbhadra’s wife and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh. On multiple occasions, Pratibha had expressed her unhappiness over party loyalists being sidelined.

Many of the legislators were reportedly unhappy with the functioning of the government.

Soon after assuming power, Sukhu appointed his close associates at plum posts. Also, legislators were unhappy over the way extra-constitutional authorities interfered in the day-to-day working, it is learnt.

Pratibha’s remarks that several MLAs were unhappy and senior party leader Rajinder Rana should have been accommodated in the Sukhu ministry fuelled the speculations of cross-voting. The BJP can do anything to win the elections, she had added.

Regional balance between upper and lower Himachal is crucial in power dynamics. Time and again, several leaders had raised issue of “regional imbalance” in the government.

Even the recent cabinet rejig had allegedly left some ministers disgruntled over the portfolios being taken away from them.

First-time legislator Devender Bhutto, who switched sides from the BJP to the Congress in 2013, was unhappy with the way his constituency was being “discriminated against,” say his loyalists. Gagret legislator Chaitanya Sharma was perturbed over the lack of developmental works in his assembly segment.

Four-time legislator Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, was a minister in Virbhadra Singh’s government and was hopeful of finding a place in ministry from Kangra district, considered the epicentre of state politics.

Sukhu instead inducted Kishori Lal and Ashish Butal as chief parliamentary secretaries and appointed Nagrota’s first-time MLA RS Bali as chairperson of the state tourism development corporation, a cabinet-level post.

Later, when he expanded his ministry, Sukhu inducted Yadavinder Goma. Sudhir has been vocal about discrimination against Kangra.

Rajinder Rana, three-time MLA from Sujanpur, was also hopeful of a cabinet berth, only to be disappointed. Of late, has also been vocal against the government.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, a two-time legislator from Badsar, was unhappy over political interference in his assembly segment, while Lahual and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur has vocal on public issues and being sidelined.