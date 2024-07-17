West Bengal's Chingri Malai is 31st among top 50 seafood dishes around the world, only Indian dish on the list

Indian cuisine is a gastronomic experience of a lifetime. It’s a feast for all the senses; hands dive knuckles-deep into curry rice, with aromatic fragrance wafting everywhere and an explosion of flavours in the mouth. Even if you are a seasoned foodie, Indian cuisine will always keep surprising you. West Bengal’s Chingri Malai Curry ranks 31st on Taste Atlas’ ranking of the top 50 best seafood dishes. Chingri Malai Curry, also known as prawn malai curry, is the only Indian dish that secured a spot in the top 50. Chingri Malai curry is a flavourful masterpiece that will make you fall in love with Bengali cuisine. (Google Images)

Mouthwatering prawn curry

This prawn curry is dear to every Bengali, an evergreen regal dish that receives love from every generation. It’s present in the feast of celebratory festivals like the Bengali New Year (Pohela Boishakh), in a traditional Bengali wedding menu, or even in an afternoon lunch on a lazy Sunday. It’s best enjoyed with simple steamed rice, further enhancing the flavours of the prawn curry.

This beloved delicacy is made with freshwater jumbo prawns that have a tender texture with the sweetness of the freshwater. The aromatic garam masala and spicy mustard paste infuse the curry with loads of flavours and aromas. The hero ingredient of this dish is undoubtedly the rich and creamy coconut milk. It creates the perfect balance of spices and sweetness of the milk.

Recipe

Ingredients

10 freshwater jumbo prawns, (if not then even mid-size ones will work)

1 Whole Cinnamon

2 Dried Red Chilli

2 Green Cardamom

1 Black Cardamom

5-6 Clove

2 Bay Leave

1.5 cup Coconut Milk

5 Onion

1 Tomato (Big)

1 Tbsp. Ginger Paste

1.5 Tbsp. Garlic Paste

1 Tsp. Bengali Garam Masala Powder

½ Tsp. Cumin Powder

2 Tsp. Turmeric powder

1 Tsp. Red Chilli Powder

2 Tsp. Sugar

1 Tsp. or Salt to taste

4 Tbsp. Mustard Oil

1 Tbsp. Ghee/ Clarified Butter

Method

Wash each and every prawn thoroughly. After washing, rub salt and turmeric well with the prawns and leave them aside for a good 15 minutes. Make a paste of onion and tomatoes separately, to be used later. Fry the marinated prawns in medium flame till they turn pinkish. Now remove the prawns from the oil and add a little bit of ghee to the oil. Saute Cinnamon, Dried Red Chilli, Green Cardamom, Black Cardamom, Clove and Bay leaf to the ghee-oil mix. Add the onion-tomato paste made earlier, and cook until the paste has become pink-brown. When it turns pink-brown, add ginger-garlic paste and cook for another 1 minute. Next, add Turmeric Powder, Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, and half of the Garam Masala Powder to the mixture. Now cook on low flame for 3-4 minutes till the oil separates itself from the mixture. Only optional, if required add 1 tsp of water in between, if it becomes too dry. Add coconut milk to the mixture and stir thoroughly with the mixture until it becomes creamy. Before letting it boil, add 2 cups of water. Then when it's boiling, carefully add the fried prawns. Sprinkle garam masala and cover the pan with a lid. Let it cook for a good 5-7 minutes. Serve Chingri Malai curry hot with a bowl of steamed rice.

Origin

The Bengali prawn dish’s name ‘malai curry’ appears to have a Malyasian etymology. It means ‘malaikari,’ or Malaysian curry, implying this Indian dish is influenced by Malay cuisine. Malay dishes like Malay Kari Udang (coconut prawn curry) and Laksa (spicy coconut soup) are considered early influences. There are historical records where traders and sailors from Malaysia and Southeast Asia explored the Indian subcontinent during the spice routes era, way before the European and Mughal influences. It goes back to the 8th to 12th centuries under the Pala and Chandra Dynasties.

Try Chingri Malai curry once, it'll leave you swooning over the creamy and succulent delight!

