How Japan's humble soul food, onigiri, is taking the world by storm

When it comes to soul food, many of us find comfort in simple recipes that provide us warmth at the end of the day. For the Japanese, this comfort comes in onigiri- a rice ball stuffed with either meat or vegetables and wrapped in a layer of seaweed. These rice balls, which have been a staple of Japanese cuisine for decades, are incredibly flavorful, meticulously made, and absolutely tasty. Onigiri is rooted in tradition and has received love throughout generations. Now, these flavour-filled rice bombs are becoming a global phenomenon as they increase in popularity. Onigiri originated in ancient Japan as a simple and easy dinner alternative.(Unsplash)

According to Top Sushi Maker, onigiri originated in ancient Japan as a simple and easy dinner alternative. The basic idea of shaping rice into portable, hand-held shapes can be traced back to the eighth century. Onigiri, also known as omusubi, became famous during the Heian period (794-1185), transitioning from a utilitarian dietary staple to a culinary art form that embraced regional cuisines and cultural diversity. (Also Read: From cold ramen and floral cocktails: 3 must-try refreshing Japanese recipes to beat the summer heat)

In today's era, this dish has increased in popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide because it is inexpensive and healthy. Numerous onigiri shops sprang open as people became accustomed to eating their purchased food at home or at work during the pandemic, reported The Japan News.

The outlet also informed that the number of onigiri businesses that have opened overseas has led to an increase in the amount of rice shipped for commercial purposes. According to the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Ministry of Japan, the amount was 4,516 tons in 2014 and has climbed sixfold to 28,928 tons by 2022. As part of its attempts to increase rice exports, the ministry initiated a strategic project to grow the overseas rice market in fiscal 2017.

The ministry has been promoting Japanese rice delicacy through tasting events in other countries, as well as bringing Japanese and foreign firms together.

"Until now, rice has only been featured for use in making sushi, but the recent onigiri boom has opened up opportunities to develop the rice market. In the future, we would like to expand the export of rice not only to North America and Asia, where it has been very popular but also to the Middle East and Africa," a ministry official told The Japan News.