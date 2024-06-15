 Bengali poet from Assam Sutapa Chakraborty wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
Bengali poet from Assam Sutapa Chakraborty wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 15, 2024 08:24 PM IST

Sutapa Chakraborty became the first writer from Assam who has won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar for work in Bengali literature

Bengali poet from Assam Sutapa Chakraborty has won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar for her collection of poems ‘Deraje Halud Ful, Gatajanma’.

Sutapa Chakraborty.
Sutapa Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, 32, who hails from Assam’s Silchar, became the first writer from the state and second from Northeastern states to have won this award for work in Bengali literature.

A student of Bengali literature who completed her master’s and PhD from Assam University, Chakraborty said that ‘Deraje Halud Ful’ is her third book which was published by Kolkata-based Adam Publication in 2022. Most of the poems were written during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said. One of her previous books named ‘Mayabidya’ was a collection of hundred sonnets.

Chakraborty said that she received a call from the Sahitya Akademi on Saturday morning and felt happy after knowing that she had won the award. However, she said she was not overjoyed.

“This is definitely a milestone, but I am not over celebrating it. I am focusing on my next work. I feel happier with my writings, not much concerned about awards,” she said.

Senior educationist and former Sahitya Akademi awardee from Guwahati, Usha Ranjan Bhattacharjee said that Sutapa’s win is important because this is the first award for original Bengali literature in Assam.

“For platforms like Sahitya Akademi, Calcutta is the centre of Bengali literature and most of the awards for work in Bengali goes to West Bengal. Sutapa’s win has shown that Bengalis living outside Bengal are also doing great work,” he said.

Usha Ranjan Bhattacharjee won Sahitya Academy for Bengali translation work in 2002 followed by Sujit Choudhary in 2007 in the same category.

Various organisations including Assam’s largest Bengali literary group Barak Upatyaka Banga Sahitya O Sanskriti Sammelan have congratulated Sutapa for her win.

Saturday, June 15, 2024
