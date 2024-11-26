Kriti Sanon serves lethal face card in her sensual femme fatale look of corset gown with dramatic train

Kriti Sanon is one of the Bollywood stars whose lookbook could easily pass for a perfectly curated Pinterest board. She knows how to effortlessly pull off any look, channelling that extra glam oomph in her poise. This may as well be one of her best black gown look. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

In another of her recent look which might as well be one of her best black dress looks, she served once again. The ensemble is particularly special for its hypnotic style, exuding a sensual ‘femme fatale energy.’ Let’s decode this look.

More about the look

Kriti Sanon hit it out of the park with this black ensemble, leaving no loose ends in the styling of the dark, alluring look. The strapless black gown had a corset bodice with a ridged texture, contrasting beautifully with the softer, fluid texture of the satin skirt. The corset featured a sharp, defined structure, raised at the waist to create a distinct hourglass shape. This bold bodice was delicately balanced with the neckline which was lined with fine lace. The gown’s long train further amped up the gown’s dramatic appeal, making it a true showstopper look.

Her hair was styled in a messy yet polished updo, with soft, tousled wavy curls framing her face. For makeup, Kriti went for a barely-there smoky eye that subtly defined her eyes, paired with dewy, rosy lips. This combination perfectly embodied the femme fatale aesthetic, blending sensuality with a touch of innocence.

With only a statement earring as her accessory, Kriti let the look’s dark minimalism take centre stage. The dress was from the brand Surya Sarkar. This look particularly stood out for its dark, lethal mystique. It had a commanding presence, characteristic of femme fatale style.

From the barely visible lace at the neckline to the sharp precision of the corset, every element cohesively converged for the ensemble’s magnetic appeal. With the right balance of ‘drama and demure’, this dark feminine style unequivocally screamed ‘femme fatale energy.’

More about her work front

Kriti Sanon was last on-screen, playing the roles of twin sisters in Do Patti. She shared the screen with Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. Earlier in 2024, she was seen in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.

