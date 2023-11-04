Loved Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's glamorous looks for Shahrukh Khan's birthday? Here's what their outfits cost

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the leading ladies of Bollywood, recently attended Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash and turned heads with their stunning looks. King Khan recently hosted his 58th birthday bash on Thursday night. The occasion was nothing short of a glamorous affair where B-town's A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Ananya Pandey, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and many more graced the event. While some donned exquisite gowns, others arrived in chic dresses, but what really caught our attention was Deepika and Alia's glamorous looks that topped the best-dressed chart. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from the divas. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor and other celebs attended Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash. Who wore what ) Loved Alia Bhatt and Deepika's looks for SRK's birthday? Their outfits cost..(Instagram)

Decoding Alia Bhatt's party look

Alia Bhatt graced the event in a perfect little black dress that showcased the perfect blend of glamour and style. Her strapless dress features an intriguing and uniquely uneven neckline and is crafted in a figure-hugging jersey knit that hugs her figure in all the right places. It is accented with a wire-trimmed centre neckline. The mini hemline and bodycon fit make this the perfect party outfit. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia kept her accessories to a minimum, styling her look with just a pair of statement stud earrings and high heels.

With the help of make-up artist Lekha Gupta, Alia got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, smudged kajal, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Mike Desir, Alia styled her lush locks into messy waves and left them open at the centre to complete her glam look. If you loved Alia's look and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got your back. Alia's black dress is from the brand Salacia and comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1.38 lakh.

Alia Bhatt dress comes with hefty price tag of ₹1.38 lakh.(koibird.com)

What is the price of Deepika's stunning dress?

Deepika Padukone stuns in a dazzling mini floral dress that is sure to steal your heart. Her dress features a scoop neckline, wide shoulder straps, a straight hem, silver fabric embellished with crystals and a mesmerising red floral print all over. Keeping her accessories chic, she styled her look with a pair of silver tassel earrings and a shiny silver strappy heel. For her glam makeup look, Deepika wore shimmering eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter and nude lipstick. Her lush, voluminous locks were styled in soft curls and left open at the centre, cascading beautifully down her shoulders to complete her stunning look.

Deepika Padukone's dress comes with a price tag of ₹1.27 lakh.(farfetch.com)

Deepika's stunning crystal-embellished floral print mini dress is from the shelves of fashion brand Giuseppe Di Morabito and incorporating it into your wardrobe will cost you $1,530, which is equivalent to ₹1.27 lakh.

