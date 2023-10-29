Alia Bhatt's effortlessly stylish blazer look is the epitome of minimalistic chic and weekend glamour. All pics, videos

Alia Bhatt stepped out for dinner on Saturday night in a chic look and gave her fans a major fashion inspiration for the weekend. Whenever Alia steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her stylish looks. Whether it's a traditional saree or a chic pantsuit, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Not only is Alia adored for her incredible acting skills, but she is also a fashion and style maven. She continues to set new style trends. Whether it's her chiffon saree looks or re-wearing her wedding saree, she is a total fashion icon. And her latest look, a perfect blend of style and comfort, is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt rewears her Sabyasachi wedding saree for National Film Awards 2023 with Ranbir Kapoor. See how she wore it ) Alia Bhatt's effortlessly stylish blazer look wows fashion enthusiasts. Watch(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Effortlessly Stylish Black Blazer Look

Alia's stylish look is the definition of minimalistic chic. Her outfit features a white tank top with a scoop neckline and a fitted bodice. This is teamed with an oversized black blazer with a double collar, power shoulder, full sleeves and a white side lining that runs from the shoulder to the hem of the sleeve. Paired with a pair of skin-tight black bell-bottom trousers, she looked effortlessly stylish. Her outfit is a lesson in how to layer your look perfectly with the right colour palette and elements, this look is a visual treat for all fashionistas. Let's take a look at her video.

For accessories, Alia styled her look with her favourite pair of golden hoop earrings, a black mini handbag and a pair of high heels. For her minimal make-up look, Alia wore nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks and a pink tinted lip. She styled her hair in soft curls and left it open at the side partition to complement her look.

As soon as Alia's pictures and videos from the night went viral on social media, her fans couldn't stop talking. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who can't stop gushing over her. While many loved Alia's stunning look and her incredible style, some compared it to Deepika's style and also claimed that she often copied her. Whatever the case may be, don't forget to take some notes and incorporate her stylish look into your wardrobe to channel your inner Alia Bhatt vibes.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!