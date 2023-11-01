The launch of Jio World Plaza was a star-studded affair as the A-listers of the fashion and the film industry dropped by to celebrate the majestic event. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, the top Bollywood actors walked the red carpet and posed in their best attire as they joined the joined the Ambani family in celebrating the launch and adding more glam to the event. While Deepika chose a grey off-shoulder dress, Alia opted for a classy gown. Let's take a look at who wore what for the glam event. Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, who wore what at Jio World Plaza launch. All pics, video(Instagram)

Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a grey velvet off-shoulder dress featuring corset patterns, full sleeves, and a belt at the waist. In statement diamond earrings and a diamond necklace, Deepika added more dazzle to her look and to the launch event.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning as ever in a black corset gown with an asymmetrical hem, off-shoulder details, corset details and bodycon patterns. The gown came with frill patterns, and the actor teamed it with a pair of black bodycon trousers, and stilettos.

Ranveer Singh, as usual, owned the room in a black blazer and black dhoti with sequined borders. In a sleek dewy hairdo and tinted shades, the actor looked stunning as ever.

Sonam Kapoor looked super glam in a multicoloured blouse, teamed with a heavily embroidered golden skirt and a matching dupatta. In multiple gold chains styled as a neck choker, the actor minimally accessorised her look.

Janhvi Kapoor chose a silver lehenga with a statement cape. The actor looked gorgeous in a silver sequined blouse and a matching skirt. She added more glam to her look with a wine-red cape decorated in silver sequin patterns around her shoulders.

In a heavily sequined golden blouse featuring full sleeves and a plunging neckline, teamed with a matching skirt, Sara Ali Khan walked in and added more glam vibes to the event.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

