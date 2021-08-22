Ankita Konwar on '7 days of highway runs' to Statue of Unity with Milind Soman: Experience of a lifetime

Internet's favourite fitness enthusiast couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, never cease to amaze their online family with their dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. The husband and wife recently impressed their fans when they announced that they were running from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity. The couple began their on-foot journey on August 15, and on Saturday night, Ankita posted a new video to update fans that they will soon reach the end of their marathon.

Ankita shared a video of herself and Milind running on the road towards the Statue of Unity. She revealed that they had been running on the highway for seven days now, and it was an experience of a lifetime.

Ankita captioned the clip, "7 days of highway runs!!! Reaching the statue tomorrow. This has been an experience of a lifetime! Will definitely share more on that later, too tired to type now. #unityrun #statueofunity #runningcouple #runnersofindia." Watch the video here:

The video shows Ankita and Milind completing the 'Unity Run' marathon dressed in their running gear. Four days ago, Ankita had revealed that their journey from Mumbai to Statue of Unity was about 416 km, out of which Milind had completed over 160 km. At that time, she had run more than 100 km. The couple will reach the Statue of Unity today.

Meanwhile, talking about being fit at 55, Milind said in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, "I am sure that if anyone starts now, then at 55 they will also manage. This can actually be a great time to adopt certain habits and to prioritise your life, because health and fitness are important. Over a period of time, one can achieve any level of fitness that one wants. I've been doing it for the past 50 years."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018 in Alibaug near Mumbai. The couple often goes on runs together and actively motivates each other and their fans to lead a healthy lifestyle and have clean eating habits. They even upload pictures and videos on social media to do the same.

