Milind Soman enjoys a 16k run in new workout video, Ankita Konwar reacts

The secret to celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman's fitness is running. One look at his Instagram timeline, and you will know that this is true. The 55-year-old star keeps himself fit by packing in short or long runs in his daily routine. The actor even participates in marathons around the world. However, with the pandemic, Milind has been going on socially distanced runs. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his run on the gram, and it will be the motivation you need today.

Milind recently took to Instagram to share his workout for the day. He revealed that he went on a 16k run and even posted a short reel from the routine.

Milind's followers loved the video and filled the comments section with praise. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also hearted the clip.

The 55-year-old actor chose Travis Scott's viral song Goosebumps for the reel. He posted the video with the caption, "16k done today. Something big coming up!!!! #unity #reelsinstagram #feelitreelit #reelsinsta #running #maharashtra."

The clip shows Milind, dressed in his comfortable workout gear, running on a scenic route with majestic hills in the backdrop. The slow-motion video of the actor will motivate you to hit the grind and embark on a run to build that endurance.

Milind and his wife, Ankita, dedicate their fitness to the endless runs that they pack into their daily schedules. But what is the benefit of including running to your regimen? Well, we have the answer for you.

Benefits of running:

There are many benefits to adding running to your fitness regime as it improves your physical, mental, and emotional state. Running strengthens the immune system, increases lung capacity, and boosts the physical strength of the body. It also helps build strong bones, as it is a weight-bearing exercise, improves cardiovascular fitness, and maintains a healthy weight. It is a great endurance building activity.

So, are you going on a run today?

