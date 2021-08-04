Ankita Konwar enjoys a hill run and flaunts post-workout glow, Milind Soman reacts

Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, never misses a chance to go on a run. The 29-year-old is currently in Guwahati, taking some time to unwind. However, the holiday vibes did not stop her from keeping her fitness routine in check. The star took to Instagram to update her followers about her early morning run, and her post-workout glow will definitely pump you up to hit the grind.

Ankita shared a series of pictures from her morning run on Instagram today. In two photos from the post, Ankita enjoys an uphill run, dressed in a pink tank top, printed shorts, a matching visor cap, running footwear and shades, with a braided hairdo. She also posted a selfie with her running partner and flaunted her post-run glow in it.

Sharing the pictures, Ankita revealed that she went for the hill run early in the morning, around 6 am. She also talked about global warming in the caption. "A hill run in Guwahati after so long! Loved every bit/beat of it! You know global warming is hitting hard when it feels like 40 degrees at 6 am. Thankfully had a great company. #running #hillrunning #guwahati #northeast," she wrote.

After Ankita shared the pictures, it garnered more than 2k likes and several comments. Her husband, Milind Soman, also reacted to the post by liking it.

Benefits of hill running:

For the uninitiated, running is a simple and effective form of cardio exercise that offers a range of benefits, from strengthening your body, increasing endurance to improving your mood. It also helps build strong bones, strengthen muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness, and maintains a healthy weight.

Running on a hill is an even more intense form of training. It engages different parts of your body, like your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, core and upper body, more than a flat run.

So, did Ankita's post inspire you to take out those running shoes?

