Ankita Konwar on running 28km with hubby Milind Soman on I-Day: We had to climb 16 flyovers

As fitness icon Milind Soman kicked off his 420km run today to celebrate 75th year of India's Independence, wife Ankita Konwar also joined him in for support. The duo covered 24km on the first day of The Unity Run that started from Mumbai today and will wrap up in Kevadia, Gujarat on August 22, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita shared it was all thanks to her roots in the hills that she could cover as many as 16 flyovers in the course of her run.

"Ran a 28k on the occasion of our 75th Independence Day with the love of my life because @milindrunning started his 416km run to the #statueofunity from Mumbai today!! We had to climb 16 flyovers in that 28kms!! All thanks to my roots and the hills around me that I managed to do that with ease. I hope we evolve mentally, physically, spiritually as a society, as a species and as a country. Lord knows, we need it!" wrote Ankita.

The actress also shared a loved-up snap with Milind on Insta as the two posed in the middle of the road during their run. In another pic of the couple, Ankita was seen holding the tricolour along with hubby.

Ankita Konwar's real name is Sunkusmita Konwar and she hails from Guwahati, Assam. Ankita and Milind tied the knot on April 22, 2018 and got embroiled in controversy over their age gap.

However, they soon won people's hearts with their oh-so-palpable chemistry. As for the run, Milind plans to complete the entire distance of 420 kms in 8 days. They will be visiting schools, hospitals and villages to spread the message of unity, peace, harmony as well as fitness.

“I am all set for the solo Unity Run on the occasion of the 75th Year of India's Independence and urge my fellow citizens to actively work towards unity, peace and harmony of our country in any way they can. I have always believed in the message of health and fitness for all, even through my participation in long distance events in the past whether it was triathlons like Ironman and Ultraman, or running from Delhi to Mumbai or Ahmedabad to Mumbai. I believe the country can be united through common goals of running, walking, health and fitness and the thought behind Unity Run is to manifest this very message," Milind had said in a press note before starting the run.

Milind Soman also urged everyone to focus on their fitness and take care of their body and mind.

"I want to encourage everyone to take charge of their life and lead it with utmost consciousness of body and mind. It is not necessary for everyone to run 400km in a week, but at least 5% of that should be a possibility if made a priority. This is how we will make India, a united, harmonious and a fit country, exactly how we aspire it to be," he added.

