Mental health experts insist that learning the art of managing your time well is a great and effective strategy for stress relief where all you have to do is organise and divide your time between different activities. Being able to manage your time properly is an excellent approach to deal with stress and meet deadlines without getting overwhelmed. Pomodoro technique: How 25-minute work bursts can crush your stress (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Bansal, MD, consultant psychiatrist and co-founder of House of Aesthetics in New Delhi, said, “For time management, you have to begin your day by identifying the most important tasks throughout the day. You can make use of certain tools like to-do lists or apps or just a simple diary to keep a record of the activities that are important and to track your progress. Sometimes large projects can feel overwhelming, so break down your larger tasks into smaller manageable tasks so that they become more approachable.”

Plan your day the night before: Before going to bed, plan out what you need to accomplish the next day. This will help you start the day with a clear plan of action, and you'll be less likely to waste time trying to figure out what to do next. Having a to-do list or prioritising your task for the day can also help you stay on track.(Pinterest)

The Pomodoro technique

Suggesting to set achievable goals and take out time for every task no matter how small it is, Dr Ashish Bansal advised, “Also, an important technique which you can use for time management is the Pomodoro technique. For this, you have to work at a stretch of 25 minutes (Pomodoros) and take 5-minute breaks in between. After 4 Pomodoros, you have to take a long break of 15-30 minutes. This approach helps to keep you more focused without overtaxing your body. Don’t forget to include self care in your to-do list as taking out certain time for yourself and doing any form of physical activity or observing your daily hobby is also a crucial part of your day management.”

From to-do lists to mindfulness

Bringing his expertise to the same, Aamish Dhingra, Mental Health Coach and Founder of Cocoweave International Coaching, recommended, “One of the most effective techniques for relieving stress is mindfulness meditation, having its roots in Buddhism. It basically involves the practice of living in the present moment without judgment and without being reactive about what’s happening near you. This practice makes you more aware about your thoughts, emotions and outside environment. The best way to practice it is to find a quiet place lacking external disturbances where you can take a comfortable seated position.”

Simple mindfulness practices can make a big difference in your mood.(Unsplash)

He said, “Sit with closed eyes and take your focus towards your breath, exhaling and inhaling. Breathing is a natural and rhythmic process where you can easily put your attention. Whenever you feel your focus is wavering, bring back your focus on your breath. Begin this practice for 5-10 minutes a day and then gradually increase its duration. It calms the wandering mind and reduces the stress levels in the body. Also it makes you more attentive and increases concentration span when you focus on your breath. All you have to be careful about is to be patient while meditating. You might get easily distracted initially, but these feelings diminish over time.”

Aamish Dhingra added, “There can be moments where you feel extra emotions or thoughts while meditating, but you have to avoid them and not label them as good or bad. To make it a daily ritual, try practicing it at the same time every day. With consistent practice, you can practice mindfulness throughout the day by being fully aware while eating, walking or talking.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.