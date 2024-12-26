Woman who lost 55 kg in 11 months shares 5 things you must know before starting weight loss journey

Rajii Ghanghas keeps sharing snippets from her weight transformation journey on her Instagram profile. Rajii weighed 155 kilos in January 2024, and she has now shed 55 kg in just 11 months. Rajii keeps noting down important tricks and tips to follow for steady weight loss. Also read | Lose 50 kg with intermittent fasting: Nutritionist reveals she dropped from 110 kg with this budget-friendly diet plan “5 Tips to know before starting your weight loss journey. I reduced 55 kgs in last 11 months by doing so,” wrote Rajii in the caption.(Instagram/@rajiighanghas)

In her Instagram Reels, Rajii shared the five important things that one must know before embarking on a weight loss journey as it requires self-motivation, consistency and the zeal to carry forward even when the results take time to show up. “5 Tips to know before starting your weight loss journey. I reduced 55 kgs in last 11 months by doing so,” wrote Rajii in the caption.

Here are the five tips suggested by Rajii:

Follow a good workout plan

Don't just depend on your mood. Your workout should always be pre-planned.

Have balanced and a calorie-deficit diet

You will not be always motivated. You won't get perfect in one day. However, it is important to focus on the diet and ensure that you take in the necessary nutrients all the while being careful about the portion size.

Don't think you are superior

We should know how to listen to the professionals and the trainers who guide us through the weight transformation process. We should abide by their tips and advices for faster results.

Just your consistency can give you results

Being consistent is extremely important. Showing up for work out and being mindful of the diet can help us to achieve the desired weight goal.

Trust the journey

The weight transformation journey also enhances our confidence, the way we see ourselves and the way we perceive the world around us. It is a truly transformation journey and we need to trust the process. This journey will not only help in losing weight, but also going to enhance your personality, confidence, skin colour, and the way you see yourself.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.