Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months reveals her 5 rules for flat stomach: ‘No need to train 7 days a week’

Leana, who documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, recently said that 'you can’t achieve a toned look through workouts alone, it’s all about combining the 5 rules' as she went on to list them. Leana, who ‘lost 7 kg in 2 months’, said, anyone who wants to 'achieve their dream body and a flat stomach' should try these. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Leana has shared her top tips to get a toned stomach. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

How to get toned stomach?

Leana shared her top 5 rules on Instagram, writing:

1. Eat 80 percent of your meals at home: You control your portions, ingredients, and progress better when you cook at home.

2. Build balanced plates: Stop cutting out macros, they all have a purpose! I always say this because it’s sooo important. Protein, carbs, and fats each play a vital role. Balance is the key, not restriction. In those 2 months I made sure to eat balanced every single day and I still do.

3. Quality workouts > quantity: No need to train 7 days a week. If you push hard, 4-5 sessions are more than enough to see results.

4. Cherish your rest days: Rest days aren’t lazy days—they’re when your muscles recover and grow. Respect them! Eat, go out, have a good nap, watch a movie… anything that makes you feel good to come back stronger is great.

5. Sleep 7-9 hours: Magic happens when you sleep. Muscle recovery, fat loss, and metabolism boost all happen during rest.

Dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings

Earlier, Leana shared a protein-rich dessert recipe with tofu that helps fight sugar cravings. With it she wrote, “Refined sugar can be tough to quit entirely, but reducing your intake is a powerful step, especially if you deal with sugar cravings. One of the best ways to manage this is by replacing refined sugar with natural alternatives. For example, ripe bananas are perfect; the riper they are, the sweeter they become naturally. I personally use other natural sweeteners like orange juice/zest or apples in my desserts but banana is really my fav.”

Her banana brownie recipe

◉ Mash 3 sweet ripe bananas.

◉ Add 1 tbsp of baking powder.

◉ Add 150g of flour.

◉ Add 200g of silken tofu.

◉ Add 100 g of melted dark chocolate.

◉ Optional: Protein powder.

◉ Mix all the ingredients.

◉ Pour the mixture into the cake pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180° C (350° F).

Each serving contains around 120 calories and 12g of protein depending on the brands of ingredients you use.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.