Ananya Panday, the ‘Blockbuster’ bride at LFW Winter/Festive 2019

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST

Ananya Panday is turning showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.

She will make her appearance as ‘The Blockbuster Bride’ at the show, presented by Lakme Salon in association with Anushree and Arpita.

The actor said she is looking forward to walking the ramp at LFW.

“My look is a tribute to the iconic brides from Bollywood movies over the ages and showcases the new hair and makeup collection from Lakme Salon and stunning outfits of both designers,” Ananya said in a statement.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever, added the Student of the Year 2 star is the perfect muse for unveiling their new bridal hair and makeup line which is inspired by the iconic wedding looks from Bollywood movies.

Lakme Fashion Week runs August 21 through August 25.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST