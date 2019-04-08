Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday all the looks we loved at Sabyasachi’s 20 years celebration event. See pics

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently celebrated 20 years in the fashion industry and to mark the occasion, the designer showcased his graduation collection: “Kashgaar Bazaar”. The collection is a retrospect of Sabyasachi’s own rendition of the Silk Route and was inspired by global nomads, gypsies, and performing artists. The event also showcased an exclusive collection of shoes and handbags in collaboration with designer Christian Louboutin. It was a glamorous affair to say the least and a number of celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor,Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kalki Koechlin, Isha Ambani Piramal and Aditi Rao Hydari were present to celebrate the event.

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a red dress by Sabyasachi himself. Her dress was a culmination of modern and classic due to its fabric and the embroidered patch on one side of the skirt. She paired the outfit with nude pumps.

Alia Bhatt chose a paisley print ruffled saree for the event. The outfit was a part of the Sabyasachi Resort collection 2019. The Kalank actor paired it with heavy gold earrings and also wore the signature Sabyasachi gold belt.

Ananya Panday wore a black blouse paired with a short embroidered skirt. She completed her outfit with a pair of black strappy heels and wore a sleek ponytail.

Tara Sutaria opted for a blue and gold Sabyasachi lehenga with a fitted strapless bodice and a flared net skirt. She completed the outfit with a heavy gold choker necklace.

Kalki Koechlin appeared in a heavily embroidered black shift dress styled with nude heels and a black clutch. The dress was the designers take on daily wear clothing and is the perfect outfit for formal events.

Isha Ambani Piramal marked her presence at the event in an all-black Sabyasachi ensemble with a gold belt at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of diamond and emerald earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a floral print saree with a pair of heavy kundan earrings and a low ponytail with a middle parting.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:36 IST