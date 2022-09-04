Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Ways of responding to an insult: Therapist shares tips

Ways of responding to an insult: Therapist shares tips

relationships
Published on Sep 04, 2022 09:58 AM IST

From walking away to setting boundaries, here are a few ways of responding to an insult. Take a look.

Ways of responding to an insult: Therapist shares tips(Pexels)
Ways of responding to an insult: Therapist shares tips(Pexels)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

In a relationships, we can often come across situations where we feel we are not respected enough. Being taken for granted and situations where we do not feel valued can slowly make us wanting to leave the relationship as well. However, worst are the situations when we are insulted. Insults are intentional, hurtful and done with the idea of harming the emotional health of a person. Often, our past traumas and our experiences are weaponised in order to shape them into insult and make it more hurtful. In such situations, it is important to know how to respond.

ALSO READ: Practice hugging meditation for a healthy relationship

Speaking of such situations, Therapist Sara Kuburic wrote, "At some point, we’ve all experienced feeling insulted or hurt. It’s easy to get triggered and become reactive, or hurt and bottle it up. Articulating how we feel and setting a boundary is often a healthier alternative." Take a look at the alternative responses suggested by the therapist:

Asking to stop: We can be direct of the way we are hurt by the insult. We can directly ask the person to stop hurting us with the insults thrown at us.

Respect: Asking to be treated with respect in an important boundary that we must set for ourselves. We can respond to an insult with disagreement and still ask to be respected.

Walking away: When things get out of hand and you may feel like having an emotional trigger, it is best to walk away from the situation in order to regulate the nervous system.

Explanation: Asking for an explanation can help us in getting more clarity about the argument or the conversation.

Setting boundaries: Sometimes jokes can be moulded into an insult. In such cases, we should set the boundary of jokes and let the other person know that it is hurtful.

Ending the conversation: We can set an ultimatum and give a second chance to the person – we can also warn them of ending the conversation if boundaries are not respected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
relationship relationships personal relationships relationship advice + 2 more
relationship relationships personal relationships relationship advice + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out