Signs that someone is good for your mental health

Relationships are an important part of our life. How our partner, friend, boss, colleague or parents interact with us or treat us can have a huge impact on our mental health. There are some people in our life we do not choose and our bond with them depends on many factors including temperament, compatibility and communication. If you enjoy good mental health on a regular basis, it could be partly due to people who surround you, on the other hand poor mental health at times could be due to your stressful equation with a few. (Also read: 3 relationship mistakes we all make; how to avoid them)

People who enjoy good mental health experience positive emotions like happiness, love, joy and compassion, remain satisfied in life and have more resilience in general. If you want to know if someone is good for your mental health or not, Karishma Shah, Nutritionist and wellness expert shares some signs.

1. THEY RESPECT YOUR PERSONAL BOUNDARIES

Setting boundaries ensures that relationships can be mutually respectful, appropriate, and caring between two individuals. Personal boundaries are essential because they set the basic guidelines of how you wish to be treated. If a person is comfortable with your boundaries, it's a sign that they are good for your mental health and respect you.

2. YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE AND SAFE AROUND THEM

Feeling safe and comfortable with a person is most essential. Unless you feel safe and comfortable, you will be unable to share any part of your life with them easily. Things with them will seem difficult.

3. THEY SUPPORT YOUR DREAMS AND UPLIFT YOU

Supporting a dream is a huge step towards building relationships. Relationships can be of all types as friends, mother-daughter, colleagues, and so on. Understanding somebody's perspective in life and trying your best to be part of their life is a huge step indeed.

4. YOU DON'T HAVE TO HIDE ANY PARTS OF YOURSELF

Anything from the past, or till date, future or anything at all, you can share absolutely anything with them. They will never judge you like the others.

