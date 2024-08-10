 From paragliding, kayaking to scuba diving: 5 top adrenaline-surging adventure sports and where to try them in India | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From paragliding, kayaking to scuba diving: 5 top adrenaline-surging adventure sports and where to try them in India

ByAdrija Dey, New Delhi
Aug 10, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Adventure sports are exhilarating, and perfect for breaking away from the everyday monotony. Here are some thrilling adventure sports you can try.

The mundane humdrum of life is all about the steadfast flow of ceaseless familiarity and monotony. Buried beneath the cycle of the regular, daily routine, is the enthused urge to feel the thunder in the rib cage and break away from all the slow pace of life. While travel is a moment of unwinding for others, for some it’s time to live and get high on adrenaline. For those yearning to escape the confines of boredom and embrace the thrill of the unknown, try these adventure sports:

What's life without a bit of gut-wrenching adrenaline?
What's life without a bit of gut-wrenching adrenaline?

 

Paragliding

Glide with the wind like a bird.(Pixabay)
Glide with the wind like a bird.(Pixabay)

It’s an extreme aerial adventure sport where you soar through the sky and enjoy the sprawling vistas and skylines, where everything from above looks like a part of a miniature world. The adrenaline rush is addictive when you witness the beautiful views. Bir Billing, located in Himachal Pradesh is one of the best places to try paragliding in India. Here, the lush greenery of the forest at the foothills of the Himalayas offers otherworldly views, as the cerulean sky meets the verdant sea beneath and converges to enthrall you. Paragliding at Bir Billing will become one of your most cherished core memories for a long time.

ALSO READ: Top must-visit destinations for readers to experience the magic of books in real life

 

Bungee Jumping

The ultimate trust fall.(Pexels)
The ultimate trust fall.(Pexels)

Take the trust fall to the extreme level and go Bungee Jumping. With only a cord securing you, the freefall is refreshing and adrenaline-fueled. Be in sync with gravity and scream your worries and anxieties as you plunge. Located near Mohan Chatti Village in Rishikesh, you’ll find India’s highest bungee jumping spot at a thrilling 83 m.

 

Scuba Diving

The vibrant underwater world is yet to be explored.(Unsplash)
The vibrant underwater world is yet to be explored.(Unsplash)

Explore the underwater world and glide alongside marine creatures. Be prepared to be awed by the coral structures and all the wonders of underwater life. It truly feels surreal, almost like being on another planet. With scuba gear, you’ll be able to comfortably breathe and observe the marine life up close. Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Havelock Island is perfect for adventure-seekers, offering a wide range of marine species and vibrant coral formations.

ALSO READ: Top natural phenomena that are a must for your travel bucket list

 

Sky Diving

It takes guts to jump off a plane at 10K feet.(Unsplash)
It takes guts to jump off a plane at 10K feet.(Unsplash)

Sky diving has a maddening thrill of freefall from 10,00 feet in the air, and falling straight towards Earth, a moment of true adrenaline. Your body feels light and your stomach tumbles as you pierce through the winds. There’s something extremely lion-hearted about this adventure sport. Aamby Valley in Maharashtra is one of the best locations for skydiving. The bird’s eye view of Lonavala is simply mesmerising.

 

Kayaking

You decide the mood with Kayaking.(Pexels)
You decide the mood with Kayaking.(Pexels)

A water-based adventure sport, Kayaking is fun and involves a small, narrow and enclosed boat with a double-bladder paddle. It’s a relatively relaxing sport as you decide the intensity by choosing the water current you want to ride on. Rishikesh Ganges is ideal for Kayaking, both for beginners and pros. Ganges has gentle streams as well as thundered currents. River Kayaking is an unmissable activity in Rishikesh.

ALSO READ: Top 5 cultural festivals around the world you need to visit for a wholesome travel experience

 

 

 

Don't miss out on the best of the best deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, refrigerators and other home appliances and furniture on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab the best deals on gadgets and don’t forget to jazz up your vehicles with automotive equipment on offer during Amazon Sale 2024.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / From paragliding, kayaking to scuba diving: 5 top adrenaline-surging adventure sports and where to try them in India
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On