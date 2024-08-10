From paragliding, kayaking to scuba diving: 5 top adrenaline-surging adventure sports and where to try them in India

The mundane humdrum of life is all about the steadfast flow of ceaseless familiarity and monotony. Buried beneath the cycle of the regular, daily routine, is the enthused urge to feel the thunder in the rib cage and break away from all the slow pace of life. While travel is a moment of unwinding for others, for some it’s time to live and get high on adrenaline. For those yearning to escape the confines of boredom and embrace the thrill of the unknown, try these adventure sports: What's life without a bit of gut-wrenching adrenaline?

Paragliding

Glide with the wind like a bird.(Pixabay)

It’s an extreme aerial adventure sport where you soar through the sky and enjoy the sprawling vistas and skylines, where everything from above looks like a part of a miniature world. The adrenaline rush is addictive when you witness the beautiful views. Bir Billing, located in Himachal Pradesh is one of the best places to try paragliding in India. Here, the lush greenery of the forest at the foothills of the Himalayas offers otherworldly views, as the cerulean sky meets the verdant sea beneath and converges to enthrall you. Paragliding at Bir Billing will become one of your most cherished core memories for a long time.

Bungee Jumping

The ultimate trust fall.(Pexels)

Take the trust fall to the extreme level and go Bungee Jumping. With only a cord securing you, the freefall is refreshing and adrenaline-fueled. Be in sync with gravity and scream your worries and anxieties as you plunge. Located near Mohan Chatti Village in Rishikesh, you’ll find India’s highest bungee jumping spot at a thrilling 83 m.

Scuba Diving

The vibrant underwater world is yet to be explored.(Unsplash)

Explore the underwater world and glide alongside marine creatures. Be prepared to be awed by the coral structures and all the wonders of underwater life. It truly feels surreal, almost like being on another planet. With scuba gear, you’ll be able to comfortably breathe and observe the marine life up close. Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Havelock Island is perfect for adventure-seekers, offering a wide range of marine species and vibrant coral formations.

Sky Diving

It takes guts to jump off a plane at 10K feet.(Unsplash)

Sky diving has a maddening thrill of freefall from 10,00 feet in the air, and falling straight towards Earth, a moment of true adrenaline. Your body feels light and your stomach tumbles as you pierce through the winds. There’s something extremely lion-hearted about this adventure sport. Aamby Valley in Maharashtra is one of the best locations for skydiving. The bird’s eye view of Lonavala is simply mesmerising.

Kayaking

You decide the mood with Kayaking.(Pexels)

A water-based adventure sport, Kayaking is fun and involves a small, narrow and enclosed boat with a double-bladder paddle. It’s a relatively relaxing sport as you decide the intensity by choosing the water current you want to ride on. Rishikesh Ganges is ideal for Kayaking, both for beginners and pros. Ganges has gentle streams as well as thundered currents. River Kayaking is an unmissable activity in Rishikesh.

