close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Island Tourism Festival 2023 offers a platform for artists from both the mainland and Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Island Tourism Festival 2023 offers a platform for artists from both the mainland and Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ANI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Port Blair
Dec 30, 2023 06:18 PM IST

The Island Tourist Festival (ITF) Ground on VIP Road is filled with enthusiasm during the five-day extravaganza hosted by the Andaman and Nicobar Administration

The Island Tourist Festival (ITF) Ground at VIP Road is abuzz with excitement as the Island Tourism Festival -2023, a five-day extravaganza organized by Andaman and Nicobar Administration, commenced from December 27. The festival is providing a platform to artists from mainland India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lt. Governor, Admiral DK Joshi (Retd.), inaugurated the festival, accompanied by distinguished guests including Member of Parliament Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Chief Secretary Nikhil Kumar.

Island Tourism Festival 2023: Mainland and Andaman artists unveil talents(ANI photo)
Island Tourism Festival 2023: Mainland and Andaman artists unveil talents(ANI photo)

The 'Ganesh Vandana' performance by differently-abled artists from 'We Are One' elated the audience on Thursday, followed by a poignant choreography presentation paying tribute to the lives lost in the Tsunami of 2004 by Delhi's renowned choreographer, Shohini Dutta. The evening crescendoed with a soul-stirring live band performance by Nicobarese Artistes, 'Kuan Panam.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The first day of the festival, on December 27, featured Rajasthani Folk Music, 'We Are One,' Shohini Dutta's choreography, and the electrifying live band, 'Kuan Panam.' The cultural richness continued with performances by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre showcasing Bihu Folk Dance, Rouf Folk Dance, and various Folk Dances from Haryana. The excitement is palpable among both Islanders and tourists as the venue underwent meticulous preparations for an unforgettable experience. Spread across various locations, the festival showcases diverse talents and cultural heritage, providing a platform for artists from mainland India and the Islands.

Islanders and tourists alike can expect a multitude of activities, including cultural programs, fun games for children, and enticing food courts. The festival, held from 4 pm to 10 pm, ensures accessibility with additional ferry and bus services for those from remote areas.

The End of Scene band from Delhi captivated audiences on Swaraj Dweep on December 27 and Shaheed Dweep on December 28. A unique fusion of creativity, the band draws inspiration from Radiohead, Led Zeppelin, and John Mayer. As the Island Tourism Festival unfolds, it promises to be a celebration of culture, art, and unity, creating lasting memories for all participants.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out