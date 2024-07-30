Top must-visit destinations for readers to experience the magic of books in real life

Bookworms travel in black and white, teleporting to new worlds in their rooms as they read. Their literature-loving souls may not be fervent wanderlusts, but, like a moth to the light, the world of books and literature never fails to bewitch them, even pulling them from the comforts of home. However vivid their imaginations may be, there’s always a craving for a tangible experience. Here are the top must-visit places that perfectly capture the essence of their beloved literary worlds. Experience the literature world at these places, a must for every reader.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

'You're a wizard Harry!' (Unsplash)

Everyone once in their lifetimes looked at their mailbox with the hopes of a letter from Hogwarts. Harry Potter is a rite of passage for every reader. So it’s a no-brainer to visit and immerse yourself in the wizarding world. You owe that to your inner child who’s still waiting for that Hogwarts letter. There are several theme parks of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Osaka, Beijing, and California. Relive the Harry Potter experience in carefully replicated Diagon Ally and Hogsmeade, to buy wands and Butterbeer. Several rides are inspired by the Harry Potter world, like the Weasleys’ flying car. But if you are not a theme-park person and instead prefer the true essence of Harry Potter, you can explore the original sets of the movie at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London.

Book and Bed

Reading has never been more cosy.(Pinterest)

If you are guilty as charged for skipping sleep to read one more chapter, Tokyo’s Book and Bed Hostel is perfect for you. With the interesting concept of a 'bookstore where you can sleep,’ the beds are nestled amongst shelves brimming with books. You sleep among the books. It’s also a great place to meet other fellow book lovers like you and drown in deep literary conversations with them. The entire space is decorated with book accessories like bookmarks and posters with ambient lights for a wholesome experience. A cafe is located near the accommodation, serving delicious food.

El Ateneo

Culture meets reading at El Ateneo.(Pexels)

Buenos Aires’s culture is deeply rooted in reading, explaining the high number of bookstores. Buenos Aires has more bookshops per person than any other city in the world. Out of the many bookstores, El Ateneo is unique for its picturesque beauty. It was once an old theatre, later converted into a bookstore. The ceilings have beautiful frescoes, with several floors of bookshelves up to the ceiling. It’ll feel surreal like you have stepped into the past.

Trinity College Library

Summon your dark academia fantasies here. (Pixabay)

Trinity College Library in Dublin is a dream place for many readers. The library is a two-hundred-foot-long cavernous, long room with colossal wooden shelves filled with books. Marble busts of great scholars symmetrically line against the shelves across the hall. The library houses the Book of Kells, an ancient manuscript that is preserved today.

Bath

Jane Austen is celebrated every year for her writings that still resonate with her readers today. (Unsplash)

Home to the great writer Jane Austen, Bath in England celebrates the Jane Austen Festival every year with pomp and vigour for ten days- of all things Austen. A parade with over 500 people takes to the street. They wear the classic regency-era costumes, cosplaying the legendary Jane Austen characters. It has achieved the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest gathering of people dressed in Regency costumes.’ The festival in 2024 begins on 13th September and ends on 22nd September. With ballrooms, theatrical performances, puzzles, and guided walks, the spirit of Jane Austen comes alive in Bath every year.

