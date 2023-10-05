Reading and listening to audiobooks not only fuel a child's imagination but also mold resilient and inquisitive children while building bright futures by acting as catalysts for kids' growth because what we read is not just for that moment but remains as thoughts that continue to inspire. Research from the National Literacy Trust in the UK highlights that children who actively engage in both reading and listening to audiobooks can potentially advance their academic performance by up to 10 months. Parenting tips: Here's how reading and audiobooks can powerfully influence a child's growth (Photo by Michał Parzuchowski on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sharma, CEO at Vobble, shared, “The common thread between reading and audiobooks lies in their capacity to enrich language skills, expand vocabulary and cultivate vivid landscapes of imagination. In a contemporary world often overwhelmed by digital screens, these unassuming yet profoundly effective tools provide a sanctuary where young minds can plunge into narratives, nurturing qualities like curiosity, empathy, and independent thinking, which are invaluable for lifelong personal development.”

She added, “Moreover, the positive impact of reading and audiobooks transcends the boundaries of the classroom. Numerous studies have revealed that children who are enthusiastic readers tend to exhibit elevated levels of empathy and emotional intelligence. These qualities are essential for constructing meaningful relationships and successfully navigating the intricacies of real-world interactions. Additionally, exposure to a wide array of perspectives and experiences through literature serves to broaden their horizons, fostering open-mindedness and adaptability—an indispensable trait in today's ever-changing society.”

Abhinaya Chandra, Founder of Magical Lands, asserted, “For a child, books are a treasure trove of many experiences waiting for them to dive in. Reading influences our lives and it is essential that children make the most of this opportunity because they have the time and the liberty to explore while still not being inundated by the many responsibilities that adults face. Reading helps explore the many facets of the world, cultures, different people and places – imaginative or real. Stories, particularly, have a deeper impact than any other possible experience. Audiobooks do a fantastic job of improving the power of listening, a skill much needed in the world today. Stories have the power to nurture a child’s growth. It would truly be an incomplete childhood if it is not flying on the wings of an inspiring, creative, imaginative, adventurous and thrilling world of words.”

