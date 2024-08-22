September travel alert: Top 6 most beautiful treks in India to do in September for those who love nature

As we inch closer to the last week of August, it's time to plan your trips for September. The upcoming month has two restricted long weekends. But if you plan ahead, you can easily take off and travel to your heart's content. Moreover, if you missed your chance to go on a Spring or Monsoon trek, September is a great time to complete your favourite hikes. So, we decided to list down the 6 most beautiful treks to do in September. The weather's just right, and the views are just brilliant. From Valley of Flowers to Rupin Pass Trek, top 6 treks to do in September. (Instagram/@valleyofflowertrek, @himalayanfootslog)

Top 6 most beautiful treks in India to do in September

Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers trek has always been a must on the bucket list of trekkers worldwide. It is one of India's most popular treks in the Himalayas. Known as one of India's oldest treks, this one's for all nature and flower lovers - imagine strolling through nature's rainbow against the Himalayan backdrop. It is a moderate-level trek, with slightly longer trekking days and a steep ascent to Hemkund Sahib that will challenge your endurance.

Rupin Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

For a picturesque surprise at every turn, you must do the Rupin Pass trek - a high-altitude mountain pass climbing to 15,250 feet. This 8 to 10-day-long journey will take you through the hanging village of Jakha, the islands of Saruwas Thatch, views of the Rupin Waterfall, the U-shaped glacial valley of Dhanderas Thatch, and much more. The Rupin Pass trek is so full of quick scenery changes that it leaves trekkers breathless until the end.

Kashmir Great Lakes Trek, Jammu & Kashmir

The Kashmir Great Lakes trek is known as the most beautiful trek in India, and not without reason. You are trekking in seven different valleys on seven different days. Famous for its alpine lakes, rugged mountains, and unique charm, it will enamour your senses with its lush meadows, snow-capped peaks, serene lakes, and a visual feast at every turn. It is situated 75 km northeast of Srinagar.

Goecha La Trek, Sikkim

Goecha La trek is one of the most scenic treks in North East India as it gives stunning grand views of the majestic Kanchenjunga - the third highest mountain in the world. Moreover, you don't just witness the Kanchenjunga, but 14 other big summits during the journey. The trek takes you through rhododendron forests, turquoise alpine lakes, meadows, pristine views, and more. Additionally, the biggest highlight of the Goechala trek is the sunrise scene on the Kanchenjunga range.

Sandakphu Phalut Trek, West Bengal

The Sandakphu Phalut trek offers the breathtaking experience of seeing four of the world's tallest peaks, including Sleeping Buddha, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu. Here, nature and culture come together to offer never-before-seen views. Apart from the lush bamboo and rhododendron forests, majestic mountains, and mouthwatering Nepali and Bhutani cuisines, the sunrises and sunsets will make the journey worth it.

Nag Tibba Trek, Uttarakhand

The highest in the Nag Tibba range of the Garhwal Himalayas, the Nag Tibba trek offers a stunning 100-degree view of snow-capped Himalayan ranges such as Swargrohini, Bandarpoonch, Kala Nag, Srikanth, and Gangotri. This trek takes you through dense forests, clearings, and ridge walks. All within two days! Making it a perfect option for a long weekend getaway.

