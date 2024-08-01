August long weekends 2024: The complete list; where to travel near Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru

August always brings good news for those who love to travel. The month is filled with several holidays for those living in India because of Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashthami celebrations. This year, there are two long weekends in August, which means if you plan well, you can get at least five days off. Read on to find out the long weekends you will have this month and the places you can travel near Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru for a perfect short vacation. (Also Read | Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of long weekends in 2024) Long Weekends August 2024: Where to travel from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru during August. (HT Photo/Author )

Long Weekend In August 2024

1) August 15, Thursday: Independence Day and Parsi New Year

August 16, Friday (Take a leave)

August 17, Saturday

August 18, Sunday

August 19, Monday: Raksha Bandhan (Restricted holiday)

2) August 24, Saturday

August 25, Sunday

August 26, Monday: Janmashthami

Optional - Take a leave on August 27, Tuesday, or August 23, Friday, to enjoy an extended holiday.

Where to travel in August?

From Delhi

Mussoorie & Landour

Mussoorie during the monsoon. (HT Photo/Author )

Just seven to eight hours away from Delhi, Mussoorie is an ideal weekend getaway for those living in Delhi. Combine your Mussoorie getaway with a two-day trip to Londour and you have a perfect long weekend itinerary in your hands. During this month, the clouds descend on the Queen of Hills and convert into a stunning green paradise. While Mussoorie and Mall road is for those who seek lively buzz of the hills, Landour offers tranquillity for those yearning for some peace.

Valley Of Flowers

Valley Of Flowers trek. (euttaranchal)

Reconnect with nature, feel the thrill of walking stunning trails, and listen to the whispers of the mountains as you embark on one of the most popular monsoon treks in North India. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers is a moderate level trek which offers captivating views of a variety of flora.

From Mumbai

Goa

South Goa during monsoon. (HT Photo/Author)

Goa in monsoon is an experience that shouldn't be missed. Though there are no off seasons in Goa currently, but South Goa turns into a viridescent heaven. Lush green cliffs, cycling on idyllic islands, empty beaches, scenic roads to enjoy a long rides with friends, and sipping piping hot drinks during heavy downpour; Goa will offer you a chance to make vivid memories.

Malshej Ghat

Make a road trip from Mumbai to Pune and Malshej Ghat to enjoy a long weekend spent amid the serenity of nature. A road trip from Mumbai to these places is considered one of the most scenic drives to take in monsoon. Moreover, Malshej Ghat will offer you views of scenic waterfalls and lush green valleys.

From Kolkata

Kurseong

A quaint town nestled in the Darjeeling district, Kurseong has a pleasant climate throughout the year. Though its lush greenery, misty landscapes, and beautiful tea gardens become incomparable in monsoon. Stay in Kurseong as it is less crowded and far away from the bustle of its neighbouring holiday destinations like Darjeeling and Siliguri.

Kalimpong

Kalimpong offers a serene escape from the summer heat with its breathtaking vistas, viridescent scenery, and cascading waterfalls. Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, the monsoon showers breathe life into this region.

From Bengaluru

Coorg

Travel to Coorg during the August long weekend. (Instagram )

Located in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a must-visit destination during August. It's lush greenery, misty hills covered with coffee and tea plantations, scenic valleys, and majestic waterfalls will ensnare your senses. Don't miss the rich cuisine, challenging treks like Tadiandamol or Kumaraparvatha, and mesmerising towns like Gonikoppal, Somwarpet, and more.

Chikmagalur

Travel to Chikmagalur from Bengalauru.

Located on the Deccan Plateau in the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur is known for its coffee plantations that turn lush green in monsoons. With low lying hills, a varied flora and mist-covered landscapes, this destinations should be on your list. The best a traveller can do here is grab a cup of coffee while enjoying the verdant views.