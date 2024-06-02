 India's first astro tourism campaign ‘Nakshatra Sabha’ organised in Mussoorie. Details here | Travel - Hindustan Times
India's first astro tourism campaign ‘Nakshatra Sabha’ organised in Mussoorie. Details here

PTI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Dehradun
Jun 02, 2024 05:13 PM IST

India's first astro tourism campaign, called Nakshatra Sabha, was held in Mussoorie. The venue of the event was George Everest Peak.

India's first astro tourism campaign "Nakshatra Sabha" was inaugurated at the George Everest peak in Mussoorie on Saturday, June 1. The venue of the event, George Everest Peak is a major tourist attraction in Mussoorie which offers spectacular views of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks and the Doon Valley. (Also Read | Uttarakhand's Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024. Check the trek fee for Indians and foreign citizens)

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board jointly organised the Nakshatra Sabha - an astro tourism campaign. (starscapes.zone)
Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board jointly organised the Nakshatra Sabha - an astro tourism campaign. (starscapes.zone)

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board in association with Starscapes - India's leading Astro tourism company, jointly organising the event, which concludes today, June 2.

After this, astro tourism events will also be organized in places several other places across the country, including Harsil-Jadung, Benital, Rishikesh, Jageshwar and Ramnagar. (Also Read | New travel trends: Brussels, Munich, Zurich, other secondary cities in Europe emerge as top summer destinations for 2024)

Various activities like learning astrophotography from experts, star gazing through special instruments, solar observation through solar glasses and H-Alpha filter, navigation and timekeeping were organised as part of the event. It also featured expert talks on astro tourism, astrophotography competitions and astronomical demonstrations. (Also Read | Southern Africa to expand special tourist visa for easier travel across 5 countries)

The state tourism department has taken the initiative in line with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami's vision to promote multidimensional tourism activities in the state apart from religious tourism.

Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj, said the government is trying to ensure that the tourists who come to the state must return home with a better experience and the Nakshatra Sabha is a step in that direction. (Also Read | Japan town Fujikawaguchiko replaces tourist barrier amid Mount Fuji photo frenzy)

Emphasis is also being laid on developing new tourist destinations in the state, Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / India's first astro tourism campaign ‘Nakshatra Sabha’ organised in Mussoorie. Details here
