The Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was opened for tourists on Saturday. Uttarakhand: Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024 (Photo by Twitter/archeohistories)

The first batch of 48 tourists was flagged off from Ghangharia base camp for the valley by Deputy Forest Conservator BB Martolia.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Spread over 87 sq km, the Valley of Flowers is home to rare Himalayan flora.

Due to its picturesque location amid snow-capped mountains and the Pushpavati river flowing in the middle of it, the site attracts tourists in large numbers from all over the world.

As it is a protected area, tourists cannot stay overnight in the valley and have to return to the base camp the same day, Martolia said.

The trek fee for the Valley of Flowers is ₹200 for Indians and ₹800 for foreign citizens.

The Valley of Flowers will remain open for tourists till October 31.