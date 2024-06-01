 Uttarakhand: Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024 | Travel - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
Uttarakhand: Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gopeshwar
Jun 01, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Uttarakhand: Valley of Flowers National Park opens for tourists. Check the trek fee for Indians and foreign citizens inside

The Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was opened for tourists on Saturday.

Uttarakhand: Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024 (Photo by Twitter/archeohistories)
Uttarakhand: Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024 (Photo by Twitter/archeohistories)

The first batch of 48 tourists was flagged off from Ghangharia base camp for the valley by Deputy Forest Conservator BB Martolia.

Spread over 87 sq km, the Valley of Flowers is home to rare Himalayan flora.

Due to its picturesque location amid snow-capped mountains and the Pushpavati river flowing in the middle of it, the site attracts tourists in large numbers from all over the world.

As it is a protected area, tourists cannot stay overnight in the valley and have to return to the base camp the same day, Martolia said.

The trek fee for the Valley of Flowers is 200 for Indians and 800 for foreign citizens.

The Valley of Flowers will remain open for tourists till October 31.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Uttarakhand: Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist season 2024
