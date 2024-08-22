Everything you need to know about Skiplagging: The controversial travel hack

Skiplagging, also known as hidden city ticketing, is a travel practice where passengers book a multi-city flight but disembark at the layover city, bypassing the final destination to save money. For example, you might book a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru with a layover in Pune. Instead of continuing to Bengaluru, you get off in Pune, effectively flying directly from Delhi to Pune. This can save you money compared to booking a direct flight. This tactic is popular in the United States and other parts of the world. “Skiplagging has gained popularity because it can lead to significant savings, but it's not without its challenges,” says Deep Kumar, a travel advisor. While this practice can be cost-effective, it's important to understand the risks involved.



Benefits and risks of Skiplagging Airlines generally frown upon this practice and have the right to cancel future flights or revoke frequent flyer benefits for those caught

While skiplagging can offer substantial discounts on airfare, it comes with significant risks. Airlines generally frown upon this practice and have the right to cancel future flights or revoke frequent flyer benefits for those caught. Additionally, schedule changes can disrupt skiplagging plans, leaving travelers stranded. “While skiplagging can be tempting, the potential for baggage issues and airline restrictions make it a risky proposition. It's often more reliable and less stressful to choose a direct flight,” says travel content creator Shenaz Treasurywala. Beyond these immediate concerns, frequent skiplaggers might also face legal repercussions, as some airlines have begun to crack down on this practice more aggressively, employing advanced technology to detect and penalize those who engage in it.

What are the alternatives?

Given the risks associated with skiplagging, travelers seeking to save on airfare might consider these alternative strategies.

1. Booking flexibility: Being flexible with travel dates and times can often lead to lower fares.

2. Airport choice: Consider flying into smaller, less popular airports to find potential savings.

3. Travel rewards: Utilizing airline miles or credit card points can significantly reduce flight costs.

4. Incognito browsing: Some travelers believe that booking flights in incognito mode can prevent airlines from increasing prices based on search history. Exploring budget airlines or promotional offers can also provide cost-effective options without the associated risks of skiplagging

