Lata Mangeshkar returns home, sister Asha says ‘I was looking at her last night, so many songs came rushing to me’

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:02 IST

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had been hospitalised for 28 days, returned home last week and thanked fans for their love and support. Her sister and Bollywood singer Asha Bhsole has now confirmed Lata is “hale and hearty”, adding that she was so emotional looking at her sister that her songs “came rushing” to her.

Lata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing three weeks ago and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She returned home on Sunday.

A Mid Day report quoted Asha as saying, “We were all there for her homecoming. She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me.”

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious,” she tweeted.

In the interview, Asha also talked about remixes and told the tabloid, “If the remix is good, I enjoy it. But that’s not the case every time. It is easy to remix old songs because these composers are not attached to the tune. But they should ask the original composer. We have put in so much effort while making it. I hope the new composers understand the hard work [we put in] before destroying it. That’s the reason I avoid listening to the radio.”

