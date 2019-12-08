e-paper
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers

The veteran singer also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her.

music Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The 90-year-old singer, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11, took to Twitter to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes.(PTI)
         

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital three weeks ago after she was diagnosed with pneumonia, returned home on Sunday. The 90-year-old singer, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11, took to Twitter to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.

Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you,” Mangeshkar wrote on the microblogging site. The veteran singer also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her. “My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious,” she added.

