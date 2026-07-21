Gurugram, A 12-year-old boy suffered fractures in his spine after a basketball pole suddenly collapsed onto players practising on the society's basketball court in Gurugram's Sector 84, a resident said on Tuesday. Boy injured as basketball pole collapses in Gurugram's Sector 84

While two players managed to save themselves, Kartik, a son of a doctor, was struck by the falling pole. Those present, including other players, managed to pull the child out from under the pole and rush him to the hospital, he said.

According to doctors, the child sustained a severe back injury, with fractures in his spine, he added.

It is a third such incident in the state. Earlier, a national-level player named Hardik died in Rohtak after a 750-kg basketball pole fell on him and another player also similarly lost his life in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar.

According to residents, the incident occurred around 7:15 PM on Monday while children from the society were playing on the basketball court. Suddenly, during the game, an iron pole collapsed and fell on Kartik, leaving him bloodied and causing him to collapse on the spot.

Hearing the screams, society security guards and people present nearby immediately rushed to the scene.

The injured Kartik was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward. According to doctors, Kartik sustained severe injuries to his back in the accident, suffering fractures at three different points along his spine. His condition remains critical but stable, they added.

Following this incident, residents of the society are furious with the management and the maintenance agency. They allege that the iron pole on the basketball court had been rusted for a long time and was severely dilapidated.

Furthermore, the pole had not been properly anchored in the ground with concrete, causing it to lean to one side.

Residents said that society members had repeatedly complained to the management about the pole's poor condition, which they allegedly ignored and failed to take any action.

According to the residents, it is entirely the result of gross negligence and criminal laxity on the part of the management.

A complaint has been lodged with the local police, in which the victim's family and society members are demanding the registration of an FIR and the strictest possible legal action against the culpable management and maintenance team.

A senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.