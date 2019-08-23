Ranu Mondal, who went viral after singing Lata Mangeshkar hit, records song for Himesh Reshammiya’s new film

music

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya feels that Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation after her video of singing the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, went viral, has God’s gift. He has offered her to sing in his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu will make an appearance on Superstar Singer and meet the kids and judges, including Himesh. “Salman (Khan) bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent,” Himesh said.

The lady Ranu Mondal singing Lata ji's song outside Kolkata railway station. Today she recorded her first song with Himesh sir for his film #HappyHardyAndHeer pic.twitter.com/3mqNUkXDhM — Team Himesh (@TeamHimesh) August 22, 2019

“Today, I met Ranuji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerising and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a God’s gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer, I think I will help her voice reach everyone.” The song is titled Teri Meri Kahani.

Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan, meanwhile, are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in musical hits such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Tere Naam in the past. The yet-to-be-titled film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

“Sameer Anjaan has made a significant contribution to my career. My first song was written by him and then he helped me with several blockbusters. Although there was a break in between, now we are back together working on Ramesh Taurani’s upcoming project. I’m excited to work with Sameer Anjan on more songs,” Himesh said about the development.

Sameer recently shot for an episode of the singing reality show Superstar Singer on Sony, which is judged by singers Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with Himesh.

