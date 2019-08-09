Woman whose rendition of Lata Mangeshkar song went viral gets a makeover

it-s-viral

A woman went viral a couple of days ago thanks to her wonderful rendition of an iconic Lata Mangeshkar song. The woman, later identified as Ranu Mondal, was captured singing Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai from the 1972 film Shor at Ranaghat station in West Bengal. Social media was completely moved by her voice and many posted about offering her a better platform to showcase her talent. And now, in what clearly shows the positive influence of social media, the woman has been given a complete makeover. Pictures of her transformation are going viral too.

Mondal’s video was shared on a Facebook page called ‘BarpetaTown The place of peace’. Her video, posted on July 28, has collected over 4 million views and still counting.

Now, the page has shared pictures of her getting a makeover along with one of her complete transformation.

Both posts have collected a ton of reactions. Take a look:

The final look:

According to another post shared on the page, Mondal has been receiving requests to participate in a reality TV show in Mumbai.

The posts on her makeover have collected a lot of reactions on Facebook.

“Kya baat hai… social media is really helpful for such talents,” says one Facebook user. “Very well deserved… Best wishes,” says another.

Take a look at the video that made her viral.

What do you think about her voice?

