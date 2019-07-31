Woman’s rendition of iconic Lata Mangeshkar song at West Bengal station amazes Internet

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:34 IST

There’s no dearth of talent in our country and this video, of a woman singing at a railway station in West Bengal, proves just that. The clip circulating on social media shows the woman singing a heart-melting rendition of a classic Lata Mangeshkar song. Her melodious voice has not only left netizens amazed, many are saying she deserves a better platform and more recognition.

The video has been shared on a Facebook page called BarpetaTown The place of peace where it has received over 1.6 million views since July 28. According to the post, the woman’s stunning voice was captured at Ranaghat station in West Bengal.

A little over two minutes long, the video shows the woman singing Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh from the 1972 film Shor. The video of the woman has left Facebook users spellbound. Watch:

Along with the million plus views, the video has also collected over 39,000 reactions and more than 35,000 shares - and still counting.

The video has been followed up with yet another more recent video that shows the woman singing another Lata Mangeshkar classic.

