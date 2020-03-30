Gautham Menon confirms reuniting with Kamal Haasan for Vettaiyaadu Villayadu 2

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:27 IST

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has confirmed that he is in talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to their highly successful Tamil cop thriller Vettaiyaadu Villayadu. Reports have emerged that Gautham has already narrated the script to Kamal and will meet him again soon to discuss the last draft of the script.

In his recent interview to The Hindu, Gautham has confirmed that Vettaiyaadu Villayadu 2 is in the works. Talking about the epic opening scene in the first part, Gautham said it is a fan’s tribute to Kamal.

“I am a huge fanboy who wrote that scene even though the rest of the film was not like that, just for the audience to celebrate this man. You step aside from the filmmaker you are momentarily. That was a fan’s tribute. Vettaiyaadu Villayadu 2 also has a similar opening scene and I’m really looking forward to shoot that,” Gautham said.

Also read: Nithiin postpones April 16 wedding amid lockdown, cancels birthday celebration too

Vels International is said to bankroll the project. The banner has recently produced Gautham’s upcoming Tamil action flick, Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha.

Vettaiyaadu Villayadu released in 2006 and turned out to be a blockbuster. The film featured Kamal in the role of DCP Raghavan, who hunts down two psychopathic serial killers. Even after 14 years, the film’s popularity and the love for the character Raghavan hasn’t died down and fans are eagerly looking forward to the sequel.

Gautham, whose recent release was Dhanush-starrer Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, is awaiting the release of his most anticipated film, Dhruva Natchathiram, which stars Vikram as an international agent. Tipped to be a highly stylised spy thriller, the film has been struggling to find a theatrical release.

The Minnale filmmaker also has plans to make a sequel to his Tamil romantic hit, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which starred Simbu. He recently revealed that he is ready to begin shooting for the sequel if he gets a go-ahead from Simbu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more