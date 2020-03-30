Nithiin postpones April 16 wedding amid lockdown, cancels birthday celebration too

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:26 IST

Actor Nithiin has revealed in a statement that he has postponed his marriage which was scheduled to take place on April 16 due to coronavirus lockdown. Nithiin, who celebrates his 37th birthday today, has also cancelled his birthday celebrations and has also requested his fans to not celebrate.

In February, Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was scheduled to take place on April 16.

“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” Nithiin said in the statement.

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which was a blockbuster; Nithiin’s next release will be Rang De, which is scheduled to hit the screens in May. Rang De, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, marks the maiden collaboration between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit, Andhadhun. As per reports, the Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies, which is managed by his father. Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project recently went on the floors but was halted.

Nithiin also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty.

