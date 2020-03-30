Rang De posters unveiled on Nithiin’s birthday, also feature Keerthy Suresh

regional-movies

The first look poster of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Rang De was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of actor Nithiin’s 37th birthday. Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De features Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in leading roles.

Nithiin reportedly plays a character called Arjun while Keerthy will be seen as Anu in the film. Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which turned out be a blockbuster; Nithiin’s immediate release will be Rang De, which is scheduled to hit the screens in May.

The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, marks the maiden collaboration between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh. Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit, Andhadhun.

As per reports, the Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies, which is managed by his father. Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project recently went on the floors before it was halted due to coronavirus outbreak.

Nithiin also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty. On the personal front, the actor recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad but their wedding has been postponed due to lockdown. Nithin and Shalini got introduced to each other almost 8 years ago and have been in a relationship for nearly 5 years.

Keerthy, on the other hand, also has Telugu sports comedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor in her kitty. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music. Keerthy will also be seen in actor Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, which also stars Meena and Khushbhu in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

