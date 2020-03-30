Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing positive for Covid-19, says ‘I hope my next test is negative’

music

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for novel coronavirus for the fourth time, has shared an emotional post on Instagram. As fans showed concern for the singer, she made it clear that she was “not in the ICU” and was waiting to meet her kids and family.

She shared a quote that read, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and wrote in caption, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

She had announced her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram but had later deleted the post.

Meanwhile, one of her family members who did not wish to be named, told IANS, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.” Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), however, said that the singer’s condition was stable.

Kanika, who was hospitalized on March 20, returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and allegedly spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive. Earlier, Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home

Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her ‘starry behaviour’.

