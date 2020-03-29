e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus fourth time, family concerned if she’s responding to treatment

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus fourth time, family concerned if she’s responding to treatment

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time. The Bollywood singer was hospitalised on March 20.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time.
Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time.
         

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, causing considerable concern to her family. Kanika, who was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for coronavirus, had returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay she developed cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her ‘starry behaviour’.

Meanwhile, one of her family member who did not wish to be named, said, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.” Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, said that the singer’s condition was stable.

Earlier, Kanika was booked on charges of negligence for attending various social events. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Kanika had posted about testing positive, which she deleted later, “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care.”

