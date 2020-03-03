Kamal Haasan appears before cops for probe into film set accident that killed 3

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:25 IST

Two weeks after a crane crashed at actor Kamal Haasan’s film set claiming three lives, the actor on Tuesday appeared before the central crime branch (CCB) to record his statement.

Last week director of ‘Indian 2’, Shankar, was also summoned by the CCB.

A senior officer of the CCB said the actor’s statements will be recorded in detail and he will be called again if needed. Soon after the incident, the police had registered a case against Lyca Production and crane operator Rajan, who was later arrested. Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the CCB.

An assistant director and two other technicians died on the sets of film ‘Indian 2’ when the crane used to erect sets snapped on the outskirts of Chennai late on February 20 night. Many others were also injured in the freak accident.

Haasan, who said he escaped death by a “whisker”, later announced a relief of Rs one crore to the families of the bereaved and those injured in the accident. His heroine Kajal Agarwal and director Shankar also escaped unhurt.

“Though I have met and crossed many accidents, this one was horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues,” he had tweeted after the accident saying he had a close shave. “We escaped by a whisker. Four seconds before (the incident), the director (Shankar) and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine (Kajal Aggarwal),” he said.

‘Indian’, directed by Shankar, was a big hit upon release in 1996.

Last year Shankar had announced a sequel to his hit movie. The film is expected to be released by 2021, but the accident is likely to delay it further, said Kollywood watchers.