SS Rajamouli aces household chores during lockdown, challenges RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:07 IST

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli aced the challenge given to him by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga to upload a video of himself helping his wife with the household chores. He shared a video on Twitter, in which he could be seen sweeping, cleaning the doors and windows, and wiping the floors clean.

Rajamouli further extended the challenge to Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the stars of his next directorial venture RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi). He also challenged his Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar and composer MM Keeravani.

“Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan.. And lets have some moooreee fun.. Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani.. #BetheREALMAN,” he wrote.

On Sunday, Vanga shared a video of him doing chores and urged men to take up equal responsibility in housework. He requested Rajamouli to share a similar video and inspire people.

“Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN. I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video,” he wrote.

Challenge accepted, Sandeep!



It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN https://t.co/cFxRikiJJE — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 19, 2020

Also see: Virat Kohli has Anushka Sharma painted on his heart in new pic, calls it ‘wonderfully accurate art’

Rajamouli recently shared the title and motion poster of RRR on Ugadi (Telugu New Year) this year. A special teaser was released on Ram Charan’s birthday (March 27).

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will play Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rajamouli revealed in a press meet earlier. The film also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

RRR, which is said to be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore, is slated to release on January 8, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more