e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / SS Rajamouli aces household chores during lockdown, challenges RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli aces household chores during lockdown, challenges RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli successfully completed the challenge given to him by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and shared a video of himself cleaning the house. He further challenged Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SS Rajamouli shared a video of himself helping his wife Rama out with housework.
SS Rajamouli shared a video of himself helping his wife Rama out with housework.
         

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli aced the challenge given to him by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga to upload a video of himself helping his wife with the household chores. He shared a video on Twitter, in which he could be seen sweeping, cleaning the doors and windows, and wiping the floors clean.

Rajamouli further extended the challenge to Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the stars of his next directorial venture RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi). He also challenged his Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar and composer MM Keeravani.

“Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan.. And lets have some moooreee fun.. Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani.. #BetheREALMAN,” he wrote.

 

On Sunday, Vanga shared a video of him doing chores and urged men to take up equal responsibility in housework. He requested Rajamouli to share a similar video and inspire people.

“Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN. I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video,” he wrote.

 

Also see: Virat Kohli has Anushka Sharma painted on his heart in new pic, calls it ‘wonderfully accurate art’

Rajamouli recently shared the title and motion poster of RRR on Ugadi (Telugu New Year) this year. A special teaser was released on Ram Charan’s birthday (March 27).

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will play Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rajamouli revealed in a press meet earlier. The film also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

RRR, which is said to be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore, is slated to release on January 8, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies