e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / ‘Alia Bhatt not in a love triangle with Ram Charan, Jr NTR in RRR’: SS Rajamouli reveals why he chose Bollywood actor

‘Alia Bhatt not in a love triangle with Ram Charan, Jr NTR in RRR’: SS Rajamouli reveals why he chose Bollywood actor

SS Rajamouli revealed why he chose Alia Bhatt for his RRR opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR while dropping a few details about the multilingual.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
SS Rajamouli reveals more about Alia Bhatt’s role in RRR.
SS Rajamouli reveals more about Alia Bhatt’s role in RRR.
         

After the blockbuster Baahubali that changed the landscape of the Indian film industry, SS Rajamouli’s next -- titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi – is being closely watched. Its scale has also a lot to do with the expectations.

The period drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead will also be the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt and will also see Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Talking about signing Alia for the film, Rajamouli said, “I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her.”

The film is also delayed as India is on lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic. “The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her.” He also added that the film is not a ‘love triangle’ between Alia, Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

Earlier, Rajamouli had said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR was expected will release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021.

About his casting choices, he had explained, “In a large-scaled film it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good that their star status helps the pan India appeal.”

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
Covid-19: Govt may divide country in red, orange and green zones
Covid-19: Govt may divide country in red, orange and green zones
Coronavirus in India: Several targets missed, still no sign of rapid testing kits
Coronavirus in India: Several targets missed, still no sign of rapid testing kits
LIVE: 909 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, 126 lower than previous tally
LIVE: 909 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, 126 lower than previous tally
HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me’
HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me’
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Respiratory, organ failure and heart attacks killing Covid patients: Study
Respiratory, organ failure and heart attacks killing Covid patients: Study
Coronavirus: ‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero
Coronavirus: ‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies