Alia Bhatt has not opted out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, makers confirm

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:10 IST

Alia Bhatt will be making her Telugu debut via SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Dismissing rumours that Alia has opted out of the project, its makers have clarified that she’s still a part of the film.

As per a report in IB Times, a source from the production house was quoted saying that Alia has not opted out of the film. The source further added that she will join the sets from May.

“Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. 75% of the film has been completed already and Alia plays a key role in the remaining 25%. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it,” the source said.

In RRR, it is rumoured that NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-Independence India and it will be based on fa ew years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actress will be paired with NTR.

RRR will release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.