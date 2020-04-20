e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Virat Kohli has Anushka Sharma painted on his heart in new pic, calls it ‘wonderfully accurate art’

Virat Kohli has Anushka Sharma painted on his heart in new pic, calls it ‘wonderfully accurate art’

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a fanmade art where he has wife Anushka Sharma painted on his heart.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli has shared a fanmade art on Instagram.
Virat Kohli has shared a fanmade art on Instagram.
         

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending all their time together amid lockdown as all film shoots and cricket matches stand cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. Virat has now shared a fanmade art which shows that Anushka’s image is painted on his heart.

The art seems to have been inspired from Lord Hanuman’s way of proving his love for Lord Ram in Ramayan. Virat captioned the picture on his Instagram stories, “Wonderfully accurate art” along with a kiss-eye emoji.

A fan shared a sketch of Virat Kohli tearing his chest to show what’s inside.
A fan shared a sketch of Virat Kohli tearing his chest to show what’s inside.

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home besides doing their bit to spread awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple recently shared a video as they joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, expressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the lockdown.

 

Earlier, Anushka shared a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with husband Virat and her family. She has also shared glimpses of them playing ludo.

Recently, Anushka also shared a rib-tickling video where she called out the cricketer to made sure he doesn’t miss his fans during the lockdown. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor took to Instagram and shared the hilarious video where she imitates the call of Kohli’s fans, “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar (Kohli give us a four).”

 

Also read: Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber claims she sleeps all day, is very lazy and her cooking is terrible

The camera then pans to the 31-year-old batsman who is first reading a book and then stares back at Anushka with a straight face. She captioned the video, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
Updates| Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
Updates| Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news